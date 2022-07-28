Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 621 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

