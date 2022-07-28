Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $241,675,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.40. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.