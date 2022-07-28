Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $336.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.