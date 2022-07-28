Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Masco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.