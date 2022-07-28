MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MasTec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in MasTec by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

NYSE MTZ opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

