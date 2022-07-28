MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 766.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $74.04 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

