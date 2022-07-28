Maurice Anthony Milikin Acquires 12,979 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

KDP stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

