McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.77.

NYSE MCD opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.74.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

