McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $287.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.74.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

