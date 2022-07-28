Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

