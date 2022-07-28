Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 544,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 50,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

