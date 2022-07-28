MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

