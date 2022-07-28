MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.