Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Down to $167.03

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.03, but opened at $157.31. Medpace shares last traded at $151.51, with a volume of 1,629 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.