Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Down to $167.03

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.03, but opened at $157.31. Medpace shares last traded at $151.51, with a volume of 1,629 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Medpace Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Activity at Medpace
In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.