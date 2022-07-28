Megan Faust Sells 12,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 177.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 189,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 300,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 89,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMKR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

