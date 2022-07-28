Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450,392 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 272.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

