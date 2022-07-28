Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 10,801 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 663.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

