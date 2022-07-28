Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,584 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

