Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hologic by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 612,761 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hologic by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 1.3 %

HOLX opened at $70.94 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

