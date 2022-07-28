Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Price Performance

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 600,911 shares of company stock valued at $60,894,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

