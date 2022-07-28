Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $66.71 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

