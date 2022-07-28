Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 960 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $180.51 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

