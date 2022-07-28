Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 780 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 300,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:COO opened at $318.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.