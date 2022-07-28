Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Trading Up 1.5 %

CAE opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CAE Company Profile



CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading

