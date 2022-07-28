Metis Global Partners LLC Buys New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

