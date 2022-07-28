Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,821 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

