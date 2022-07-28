Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.62.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.23. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

