Metis Global Partners LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $212,142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,732 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 481,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

