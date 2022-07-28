Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

