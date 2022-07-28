Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

