Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

