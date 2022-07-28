Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.58 and a fifty-two week high of $405.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.29.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

