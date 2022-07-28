Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $267,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.