Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 495,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.31 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,260. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

