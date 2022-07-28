Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $285,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

