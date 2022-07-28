Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 540,810 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

