Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,025 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 640,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 430,440 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,418,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 786,700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

