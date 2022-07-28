Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

WDAY stock opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,250.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

