Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,590 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

