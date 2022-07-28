Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $325.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.42.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

