Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $148.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.