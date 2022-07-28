Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.85.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

