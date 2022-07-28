Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:BXP opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.85.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.