Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

