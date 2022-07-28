Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.81 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.20 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,827. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

