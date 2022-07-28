Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Métropole Télévision Stock Performance

OTC MTPVY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Métropole Télévision has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Métropole Télévision Company Profile

Métropole Télévision SA provides a range of programs, products, and services on various media. It operates through Television, Radio, Production and Audiovisual Rights, and Diversification segments. The company operates free-to-air channels, including M6, W9, 6TER, and Gulli; pay channels, such as Paris Première, Téva, M6 Music, Série Club, Tiji, Canal J, RFM TV, MCM, and MCM Top; and on-demand televisions comprising 6play, Gulli Max, and Gulli Replay; and advertising agency, as well as produces news magazines comprising Capital, Zone Interdite, Enquête Exclusive, 66 Minutes, and Enquêtes criminelles for W9.

