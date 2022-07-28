Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Métropole Télévision Stock Performance
OTC MTPVY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Métropole Télévision has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $20.90.
Métropole Télévision Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Métropole Télévision (MTPVY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Métropole Télévision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Métropole Télévision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.