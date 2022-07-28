M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.72).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on M&G from GBX 226 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Kathryn McLeland acquired 125,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($299,139.83). In related news, insider Kathryn McLeland purchased 125,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($299,139.83). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($151,906.53).

MNG opened at GBX 210.70 ($2.54) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.29. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 240.40 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,066.67.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

