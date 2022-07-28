MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $317,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,473,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $317,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,473,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,204 shares of company stock worth $1,559,183. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

