Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 85,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.33 and a 200-day moving average of $281.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

