Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $268.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

