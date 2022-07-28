MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

MICT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MICT opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Get MICT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MICT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in MICT in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

