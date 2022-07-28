Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$15.03 on Thursday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.94 and a 1 year high of C$24.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.18. The firm has a market cap of C$602.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

